Frank Lampard shares truthful opinion on debate between Gerrard, Scholes and himself

The debate about who was the best between Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Scholes is one that excites fans of English football and the former Chelsea star has shared his opinion regarding it.

The trio excited fans of the Premier League for over a decade and all three had exceptional careers with their clubs.

Lampard played a crucial role in England’s “Golden Generation.” However, he faced challenges when trying to form a cohesive midfield partnership with Gerrard and Scholes while representing the national team.

When asked about the ongoing debate, the Chelsea legend expressed his perspective during an interview on the Obi One podcast. He acknowledged that he frequently encounters this topic when conversing with people in London taxis.

“I get it all the time,” Lampard explained. “Listen, I am going to sit on the fence here. It’s not a debate that’s worthy of anything.

“I played with and against both with England. They were incredible players and we had different attributes and were in different circumstances.

“I have the utmost respect for those players. If someone went to me, ‘Frank, here is the debate. I think Stevie [Gerrard] is better than you’. He was amazing, and I’ll agree with you.

“It’s no big deal, and I am pleased to be in a debate of that level with players. I know what my strengths were and what they did, and I think it’s a useless debate.”