Former Manchester United and Bayern Munich scout Marcel Bout has reportedly joined Newcastle United.

That’s according to recent reports in the Netherlands, which claim the highly-rated chief scout has teamed up with the Magpies and will work as the club’s head of global scouting.

Bout has experience working in the Premier League. The Dutchman was part of Louis Van Gaal’s backroom staff at Manchester United between 2016 and 2022.

And now back in England with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, Bout’s role, according to these recent reports, is to ‘ensure that all talents between the ages of 16 and 23 are identified worldwide. These are players who are eligible for the first team at Newcastle.’

The 60-year-old is quoted to have said: “I have recently joined Newcastle United.

“The steady expansion of the club appeals to me.

“I’m also happy to be back in England and at Champions League level.”