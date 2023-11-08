Huge twist in Kylian Mbappe saga as Real Madrid decide not to sign superstar next summer

Real Madrid have decided that they will not sign Kylian Mbappe next summer for several reasons and this leaves the superstar’s future up in the air.

Mbappe is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season and many expect the France international to leave his home country in search of a new challenge.

The 24-year-old decided this summer not to extend his current deal by an extra year and that looked to have paved the way for a move to Real Madrid next summer.

The La Liga giants are the superstar’s destination of choice and it looked like the forward was designed to move to the Bernabeu next; however, Cadena Ser are reporting that Real Madrid will not sign the PSG star next summer due to several reasons.

?? BREAKING: Real Madrid have decided they will NOT sign Kylian Mbappé next summer. It's OVER. @carrusel #rmalive pic.twitter.com/oEKqzc9XQf — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 8, 2023

Signing one of the best players in the World for free seemed like a no-brainer for Real Madrid next summer, but the first reason why they won’t be acquiring Mbappe is they don’t want the soap opera that surrounds the superstar at their club.

The Spanish giants also don’t want to pay his high salary as the Frenchman would not join Real for less than € 20m a year, which will also include a very high transfer bonus for the player given the fact he will arrive in Spain for free.

Madrid are believed to want to focus on their youth stars and Mbappe will be 26 during the season he arrives. Although this is still young, Madrid have Endrick arriving at the club next summer and they will want to help develop the 17-year-old striker.

The final reason is said to be that members of the Real Madrid board have not forgiven Mbappe for rejecting them during the summer of 2021, a transfer window where it looked like the superstar would be moving to the Bernabeu but chose to sign a huge contract at PSG instead.

This news will catch everyone’s attention in the football world but it remains to be seen if it plays out this way.