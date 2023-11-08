Inter slap prohibitive transfer fee on ace wanted by Chelsea and Man United

At present, Inter Milan are riding high at the top of the Serie A table and therefore have no need whatsoever to consider any sales of their players unless the players themselves want to leave.

The neroazzurri have won nine of their 11 games domestically, scoring 27 – the most in the Italian top-flight – and conceding just six which is the joint best defensive record along with second-placed Juventus.

There’s certainly a question to be asked of anyone that might see themselves playing elsewhere from January or next summer, given that it would appear they could potentially achieve all of their playing aspirations if they stay put.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides insight into potential Man Utd changes at board level under Sir Jim Ratcliffe Exciting Betis ace with £26m release clause is interesting both Chelsea and Liverpool Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals potential transfer opportunity for Chelsea this January

Whilst there’s no suggestion as yet that Denzel Dumfries wants to leave the San Siro nor do the club necessarily want to sell him, they have slapped a €50m sale price on his head according to Calciomercato, indicating that they would accept offers at that amount.

The outlet also note the interest of both Chelsea and Manchester United in the player, and whilst his potential sale price could be classed as prohibitive, it would be within the reach of both Premier League outfits.

It remains to be seen if either club or any other will decide to bid for the 27-year-old and, even if they do, whether Dumfries himself will be open to their overtures.