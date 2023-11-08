Italian giants enter the race to sign Man City ace as long as one condition is met

Man City are flying high in the Premier League and Champions League, topping the table in both and looking ominously down on their opponents intent on toppling them from their perch.

Even after a treble-winning season Pep Guardiola has his side hungry for more, and if they’re able to build up a head of steam over the next few weeks, there’s no knowing just how far they can go in what would be another record-breaking campaign.

With under two months to go until the January transfer window opens for business, it’s a fair bet that clubs, agents and players are already putting the feelers out in order that they will be best placed at the beginning of January to execute any deals.

According to TeamTalk, Juventus have now joined the race for out-of-favour midfielder, Kalvin Phillips.

With Euro 2024 on the horizon, the 27-year-old needs to make a decision on where his club career goes from this point.

Whilst any loyalty to Man City could be classed as admirable, it’s clear that a player of his calibre has to be playing more than the paltry 216 minutes he’s been given this season, per WhoScored.

The issue for Juve in their potential pursuit is they prefer a loan deal with option to buy rather than an obligation, and that is unlikely to suit Man City.