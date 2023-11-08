Journalist Dean jones thinks Aston Villa duo Youri Tielemans and Leon Bailey will soon revolt against Unai Emery at Aston Villa.

The duo have been on restricted minutes this season and both players believe they are good enough to constantly start games for Aston Villa.

Jones claims Tielemans is keen to increase his gametime especially with Euro 2024 approaching.

“So I think Leon Bailey obviously has that edge that can make a difference in a goal sense. Tielemans, you want him to help control a game. At the end of the day, I think that these two are going to remain to be squad players. And I think in Emery’s head, that’s fine, and that’s what he wants from them. Will the players be happy with that? I’m not totally sure they’ll continue to be happy with that.” – said Jones for GiveMeSport.