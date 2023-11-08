Jurgen Klopp confirms important Liverpool trio out of Europa League clash

Jurgen Klopp has provided Liverpool fans with some worrying news as a trio of key Liverpool stars will miss the Reds’ Europa League clash with Toulouse on Thursday.

The Merseyside club hammered the Ligue 1 side last time out in the competition, putting five past the French club at Anfield.

The Premier League club travel to France on Thursday for the reverse fixture off the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw with Luton Town on Sunday.

According to Neil Jones, Liverpool will also be without three key stars as Virgil Van Dijk (illness), Gravenberch (knee) and Jones (hamstring) will miss the Toulouse clash.

Speaking at his press conference on Wednesday evening, Klopp expects Van Dijk to be back for Liverpool’s match with Brentford on Sunday and possibly Gravenberch, but the Reds boss confirmed Jones is out until after the international break.

These stars will be a big miss for Liverpool on Thursday but they have the players capable of beating Toulouse without them. However, the Reds will need two of those stars back for Brentford as the Bees are a different challenge.