The current Championship season is proving to be a fruitful one for Daniel Farke and Leeds United, and the gap between themselves and Ipswich Town is enough of an incentive to keep chipping away and picking up points whenever possible.

All of the pressure now will be on leaders, Leicester City, and second-place Ipswich, to keep the chasing pack at bay, and that’s all the more difficult when opponents will up their game against you.

Whilst Farke and the all whites will feel the weight of trying to get back up to the Premier League at the first attempt, they will know that the top two will slip up at some stage and, in order for them to take advantage, Leeds have to have kept pace with them in results terms.

Depending on the status quo by the time the new year comes around, that will arguably dictate what Leeds do in the January transfer window.

Aside from any other business, according to the South London Press, one player that is of interest to the club is AFC Wimbledon’s 21-year-old striker, Ali Al-Hamadi.

The player has a decent enough four goals and five assists in 17 games so far in 2023/24 according to WhoScored.

Barnsley forward, Fabio Jalo is another player that Leeds are keeping tabs on say TEAMtalk, though they’re likely to have competition from a number of other clubs for the 17-year-old.

It’s unlikely that either will play much, if any, part in the Championship run in, but with one eye on the future it’s a potential double capture that makes perfect sense.