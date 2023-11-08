Despite a home defeat against Leeds United at the weekend, Enzo Maresca’s Leicester City side are still flying high at the top of the Championship table.

Though they have Ipswich Town just three points behind them, the gap between the Foxes and Daniel Farke’s Leeds in third is a cavernous 11 points.

It would take a monumental drop off in form and results for Leicester to be caught, however, with so much of the season to go, any loss of confidence could absolutely be capitalised on.

One way to keep things fresh and players on their toes is to bring in others, and that could be something that Maresca is considering for the January transfer window.

According to TeamTalk, Leicester are one of a handful of clubs – which includes Premier League outfits Burnley and Crystal Palace – to be keeping tabs on Villarreal hit-man, Ben Brereton Diaz.

It’s reported that the former Blackburn star hasn’t really settled at the Yellow Submarine since a summer switch, and the La Liga club would be willing to loan him in the new year in order that he’s able to pick up some significant game time.

With Leicester believed to want a replacement for Kelechi Iheanacho, a move for Brereton Diaz would appear to make perfect sense.

From the player’s perspective, helping to drive Leicester’s promotion charge would be an obvious attraction.