The January transfer window could be very interesting for a number of clubs including for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

It’s only been a few months since Moises Caicedo turned his nose up at a monumental offer from the Reds, and Romeo Lavia swiftly followed suit, both heading to Stamford Bridge.

Therefore, the Anfield-based outfit still, theoretically, have a wad of cash burning a hole in their pockets.

Not that FSG will allow Klopp to waste their money, but there has to be a clear spirit of co-operation from the owners given how well the German has done to get them to this point.

If he identifies the types of profile that he believes will improve the side, then it’s incumbent on the owners to go and get that player. Clearly, if things then don’t work out, there’s only Klopp to blame.

The Reds have been in sparkling form this season regardless, and any additions in key positions will surely only enhance Liverpool’s chances this season.

TalkSPORT have revealed that former Leeds United hero, Kalvin Phillips, is back on Liverpool’s radar, though they’ll likely face a fight to land him as Newcastle are also credited with an interest in the Man City ace.

With Euro 2024 ahead next summer, Phillips will know himself that he still has an awful lot to prove if he wants to make it into Gareth Southgate’s England squad.