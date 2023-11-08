Eberechi Eze is close to signing a new contract with Crystal Palace after reaching an agreement in principle with the club over fresh terms.

The formalities of the new contract are yet to be concluded but once done, the midfielder will put pen to paper on his new deal which will keep him at Selhurst Park for the foreseeable future, reports the Daily Mail.

This comes amid interest from the Premier League’s big six, with many clubs monitoring the England star’s situation at Palace.

Man City made a Deadline Day move for Eze this summer but instead opted to sign Mateus Nunes from Wolves.

Tottenham are another club interested in the 25-year-old, whilst Newcastle have the midfielder on their radar.

Eze has 18 months left on his current deal and the length of his new contract is yet to be unveiled. The 25-year-old is set to earn around £100,000-per-week states the report as Palace rewards him for his contributions over recent seasons.

This new deal will make it harder for clubs to sign Eze but it doesn’t rule out a move next summer, it will just mean interested clubs will have to pay a premium price for the England star, which is great news for the Palace.