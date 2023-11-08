Manchester City identify potential successor to Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City have reportedly identified a potential transfer target who could be ideal to help them replace club legend Kevin De Bruyne in the near future.

City have an eye on Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, along with other top clubs like Real Madrid, according to a report in German outlet Sport Bild.

De Bruyne remains a hugely important player at the Etihad Stadium, and it remains to be seen if City will be seeking to replace him that soon, though Fabrizio Romano has reported via his Daily Briefing column about the Belgian maestro being a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Musiala is said to be surprisingly under-paid at Bayern, according to Sport Bild, so one imagines a club with City’s resources could tempt him to England with a better offer.

The Germany international had a spell at Chelsea as a youngster and it may be that he’d be tempted to have another spell in the Premier League after launching his career in the Bundesliga.

It would surely be hard to say no to City boss Pep Guardiola, who has delivered so much success in recent times, and who tends to get the best out of every player he works with.