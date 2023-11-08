Manchester United are reportedly preparing for January transfer approaches for winger Amad.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claim the young Ivorian is a candidate to join Wolves for the second half of the season.

Despite signing for the Red Devils from Atalanta for £37 million (Sky Sports) in 2020, Amad, 21, who is currently out with a back injury, has struggled to become a regular first-team player.

And with his game limited, as well as being ruled out for such a long period of time, United are thought to be open to allowing the 21-year-old to leave the club on a temporary basis.

There is also the option to introduce the African back through the Under-21s time but with Wolves viewed as a ‘legitimate’ destination in January, Erik Ten Hag may prefer his number 16 to get some proper competitive football back under his belt.

During his three years at Old Trafford, Amad, who has two years left on his deal, has directly contributed to two goals in nine games in all competitions.