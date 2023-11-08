Former Chelsea and England star Joe Cole has admitted he’d love the chance to speak to Jadon Sancho and his representatives to try to help the struggling Manchester United winger.

Man Utd seem likely to part ways with Sancho in the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano, but it seems Cole is still convinced that the 23-year-old could revive his career.

Sancho looked a terrific talent during his time at Borussia Dortmund, but it seems unlikely that he’s going to fulfil his potential at United after a real dip in form since he joined just over two years ago.

The England international might well benefit from speaking to someone like Cole, who had a successful career at the highest level, despite also breaking through as a real wonderkid at a young age.

Cole started out as a real flair player but did well to adapt his game as he matured, so it makes sense that he could be an ideal figure to offer useful advice to Sancho at this difficult stage in his career.

“Jadon Sancho needs nurturing. Jadon is a fantastic footballer particularly with the talent and quality he’s got, but he needs a little bit of nurturing and he might need a bit more maturity,” Cole was quoted by the Metro.

“He’s clearly a young player with a heck of a lot of talent. In this current guise I can’t see how it can be [resolved]… Well, I can, but that would require movement from both parties.

“It’s not going to work for him at Manchester United and I don’t know what his next move is, but there’s still a player in him.

“I would love to speak to him and his people and try to help. If I was a young coach I would take Jadon Sancho and fancy I could get the best out of him.

“Give me Sancho as a manager every day of the week, rather than a ham-and-egg player – that’s an old phrase – but a player of that quality needs a little bit of nurturing and help.”