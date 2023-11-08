Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides insight into potential Man Utd changes at board level under Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United could make changes at board level once Sir Jim Ratcliffe finalises purchasing his 25% stake in the club, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

The Red Devils look in need of a shake-up on and off the pitch, and Romano says it’s normal that potential board changes may be discussed by Ratcliffe, amid rumours that John Murtough and Richard Arnold’s jobs could be in danger.

Romano didn’t go into details about changes for now, apart from mentioning once again that former Tottenham, RB Leipzig and Monaco man Paul Mitchell remains a candidate to come in as sporting director at Old Trafford.

This probably doesn’t bode well for Murtough, but it remains to be seen precisely what changes will be made, and when it will happen.

Discussing the current situation at United following reports of talks between Ratcliffe and Joel Glazer, Romano said: “There have also been more Man Utd rumours involving Sir Jim Ratcliffe and possible changes at board level.

More Stories / Latest News
Exciting Betis ace with £26m release clause is interesting both Chelsea and Liverpool
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals potential transfer opportunity for Chelsea this January
Newcastle and Liverpool interested in ace who prefers Tottenham switch

“My understanding is that nothing is final or decided yet, but of course, the possibility of board changes is very concrete and discussions will continue soon. This is not new, it’s absolutely normal when there’s a takeover at top clubs like Man United.”

He added: “As previously reported, Paul Mitchell remains a candidate for the sporting director role at Old Trafford.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano John Murtough Richard Arnold Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.