Man United told minimum asking price for Jean-Clair Todibo

Manchester United will reportedly need to pay over £40 million to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice next summer.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claim the Red Devils, who have had the French defender on their radar for several months, will need to wait until the summer window if they’re to finally land their man.

? MAN UTD EXCLUSIVE ? TEAMtalk can reveal Man Utd will have to wait until next summer before they can sign Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo?? The centre-back, who has been one of Nice's best players this season, is expected to cost upwards of £43.5m? ?? @DeanJonesSoccer pic.twitter.com/ex5xslC0Gy — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) November 8, 2023

The 23-year-old won’t come cheap though. Nice, who sit top of the Ligue 1 table, have enjoyed an excellent campaign so far with Todibo arguably their most in-form player. Consequently, if United are to be successful in their pursuit of Nice’s number six, the club will need to stump up at least £43.5 million.

Manchester United have several centre-backs on their books but with Harry Maguire continuing to face an uncertain future at Old Trafford and Jonny Evans approaching his 36th birthday, Erik Ten Hag’s priority, come the end of the season, will once again be to bolster his defence.