Manchester United are reportedly keen on Brentford striker Ivan Toney, but would struggle to be able to meet that asking price.

The Red Devils are keen to bring in another forward this January, but may have to explore cheaper alternatives to Toney, who could cost as much as £100million, according to the Daily Mail.

The England international has impressed greatly during his time with Brentford, and it’s also recently been reported that Arsenal and Chelsea are looking like being potential suitors for him this winter, according to Sky Sports and others.

Toney could give Arsenal more of a natural goal threat than is currently being provided by Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, while Chelsea also surely need an upgrade on inconsistent youngster Nicolas Jackson in that area of the pitch.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are also lacking goals at the moment despite spending big money on bringing Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford in the summer.

The Denmark international is yet to score a single league goal, so a more proven player like Toney could be ideal to take the pressure off the former Atalanta man.

Still, it’s clear that Brentford want big money to let their star player go, and it’s hard to imagine MUFC will pay quite that much for Toney.