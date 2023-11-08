Newcastle and Liverpool interested in ace who prefers Tottenham switch

Although the January transfer window is generally quieter than it’s summer counterpart, there are still deals to be done, with one Premier League player preferring a switch to Tottenham over the likes of Newcastle and Liverpool.

Ange Postecoglou has really put the north Londoners back on the map again this season, with Spurs playing some of the brightest and most inventive football that they have in years.

The Australian was even given a standing ovation and round of applause at the end of his side’s first defeat of the season – a 4-1 reverse against Chelsea.

The White Hart Lane faithful clearly recognise what he’s trying to do, and are obviously more inclined to favour the entertaining fare being served up at present rather than the more pragmatic offerings from a Conte or Mourinho side.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Bournemouth ace, Lloyd Kelly, favours a move to the Lilywhites over Newcastle and Liverpool, all three of whom have been linked with the highly-rated defender according to TeamTalk.

The outlet also suggest that they all will also be out of luck in their bid to tempt the player from the south coast, as the Cherries will resists all offers for the 25-year-old in January.

Given that the player’s contract is due to expire next summer, that’s a dangerous game to be playing, particularly given Bournemouth’s form under Andoni Iraola.