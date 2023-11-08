Pep Guardiola confirms key Man City star to miss huge upcoming games including Liverpool

Man City were comfortable 3-0 winners over Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night but the match was not all perfect as John Stone left the Etihad pitch with an injury.

The England star has suffered a lot with hip problems but returned to action recently and started four of the last five games for Man City.

However, the defender reinjured that area of his body on Tuesday night and according to his manager, the City star will be out of action for a while.

Speaking after the game Guardiola told TNT Sports about Stones’ injury: “Unfortunately, John felt [his hip] again.

“I feel so sorry for him, because he’s so incredibly professional and incredibly committed.

“It is a big loss for us. John is so important, for what he does.”

Asked to elaborate further in his post-match press conference, Guardiola added: “It’s a muscular injury, so it will be a while out.”

This is a huge blow for the Premier League champions as Stones is a key member of their squad and he is incredibly versatile.

City have some huge games on the horizon and that includes a home game against Premier League title rivals Liverpool on 25 November.