Phil Foden names Chelsea star as toughest-ever opponent

Phil Foden does not enjoy playing against Chelsea’s Reece James.

That’s according to the Manchester City star himself, who while speaking to reporter Olivia Buzaglo recently, named Chelsea’s captain as his toughest-ever opponent.

Although Chelsea, who have lost all of their last six meetings against Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens, don’t have the best head-to-head record, James has clearly left a lasting impression on the City team.

Arguably England’s best right-back, or certainly one of, James, 23, although struggling with recent injuries, has definitely been a beacon of light for Chelsea through what has been a turbulent 18 months for the club.

And echoing just how good a player Chelsea’s number 24 is, City’s Foden believes his compatriot tops the list of players he does not want to face off against.

Since making his senior first-team Chelsea debut, James, who has five years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 32 goals in 152 games in all competitions.