Photo: Newcastle-supporting midfielder seen in Dortmund mixing with Toon Army

Newcastle’s trip to Dortmund ultimately ended in disappointment after they were beaten 2-0 and sent to the bottom of the Champions League Group F table.
Eddie Howe and his backroom team will surely have learned more than enough to take into the Magpie’s final two group matches, and as they are still in with a chance of progression, there’s still something to play for.
The Toon Army were out in their droves in Germany to support their heroes, and that included Sean Longstaff’s brother, Matty, who was spotted by Newcastle World writer, Jordan Cronin.
Matty Longstaff here supporting his boyhood club and brother Sean today ????#NUFC pic.twitter.com/nDzQC9LWGX
