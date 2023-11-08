Newcastle dealt potential January blow as EPL clubs set to vote on new rule

Premier League clubs are reportedly set to vote on whether or not to allow loan deals between ‘associated’ clubs to take place.

That’s according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims the league’s 20 teams will cast their vote on what the January transfer window will and will not permit.

As Ornstein pointed out in his latest post on X, this news is likely to affect Newcastle United the most.

After losing Sandro Tonali for 10 months following a betting-related suspension, the Magpies have turned their attention to former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

The Portuguese playmaker, who now plays in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Hilal, is believed to be top of Eddie Howe’s winter wishlist.

However, with all of England’s top-flight teams set to decide if the Toon can loan (or buy) a player playing for a club already associated with them, there are now major doubts over a possible return to the Premier League for Neves.

