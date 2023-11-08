“Pushed me aside” – Player slams Leicester for how badly they treated him

Despite being at the club for six years, Nampalys Mendy does not look back on his time with Leicester City fondly.

The defensive midfielder, who was signed as N’Golo Kante’s replacement in 2016 from Nice, left the Foxes at the end of last season and joined RC Lens on a free transfer.

And speaking to the French press about his time at the King Power, the 31-year-old midfielder blamed former manager Brendan Rodgers for his struggles.

“Everything was going well until (Claude) Puel got fired (in February 2019),” he said.

“Another manager arrived in Brendan Rodgers, and he gradually pushed me aside. I never head back. He just kept tell me: ‘I have nothing to reproach you for’. And the worst thing is that when I wanted to leave, the club refused.

“In the end, I was just waiting for my contract to end. Honestly, I’ve come alive again since that moment.”