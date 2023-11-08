Real Madrid are taking specific precautions against the threat that Saudi Pro League clubs pose in the transfer market, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Real Madrid have recently renewed a host of their star names, tying the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes down to new contracts with big wages and high release clauses due to the anticipation that Saudi clubs will be a force in the market again in 2024.

According to Romano, it’s not just Real Madrid, with other top European clubs also doing the same at the moment, which just shows how much the recent emergence of the Saudi Pro League has impacted even the biggest names in European football.

“Real Madrid are continuing to tie their star players down to new contracts. After the recent successful new deals for Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Eduardo Camavinga, the next plan is for a new contract for Eder Militao – all on the same release clause of €1bn,” Romano said.

“Real Madrid want their players to be happy, and comfortable, and on long-term contracts with good salaries. These high release clauses are also there to protect the players as Saudi clubs are coming again very strongly on the market in 2024.

“It’s not just for Real Madrid taking these measures, it’s the general feeling into top clubs; they know Saudi clubs will insist on top players in the next years so they want to extend contracts and improve salaries, also with higher release clauses. It’s not about concerns as such, but just knowing that the Saudis remain strong on the market and able to offer huge fees and salaries.”

Los Blancos fans will no doubt be relieved that their club have moved fast to ensure their star players are surely now untouchable, and the future certainly looks bright at the Bernabeu with young talents like Camavinga, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham there for the long term.