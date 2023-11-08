Serie A duo interested in bringing World-class Liverpool star to Italy next season

Serie A duo Juventus and Inter Milan are interested in bringing Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara to Italy next season.

That is according to Fichajes, who reports that the Italian giants are planning a move for the 32-year-old, who is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season.

The veteran midfielder is not part of Jurgen Klopp’s long-term plans at Liverpool having signed four new players for the middle of the park this summer.

The Reds are very unlikely to offer Thiago a new deal and that could pave the way for the Spaniard to move to Italy as a free agent.

Thiago has World-class ability and can bring a lot to any team. However, the midfielder is very injury prone and that takes some of the shine off of the player.

The Liverpool star is yet to play for the Reds this season due to his current injury and won’t return until the New Year.

This would be the main reason why the Merseyside club won’t offer him a new contract and that is a chance any interested club will be taking when signing the talented star.