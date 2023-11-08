Former Tottenham man calls out “bonkers” response to Spurs being thrashed 4-1 by Chelsea

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent has hit out at some of the bizarre responses we’ve seen since Spurs were thrashed 4-1 by Chelsea on Monday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been a joy to watch so far this season, but were brought back down to Earth with their first defeat of the campaign at home to Chelsea earlier this week.

Spurs were arguably the better team for much of the game and were a bit unlucky to end the game with nine men, but Bent thinks it’s “bonkers” to suggest anyone should be proud of their club after a 4-1 defeat at home to a major rival.

See below as Bent debates this on talkSPORT…

? Andy: “I think it showed me that Chelsea have more problems…” ? Darren: “It’s bonkers to say they’re proud of the team after losing 4-1.” Andy Goldstein & Darren Bent clash over how Spurs fans feel after losing to Chelsea ? pic.twitter.com/WjCL1ebVJk — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 7, 2023

There has been a bit of a media love-in for Tottenham after this game, and while it is important to note the wider context in which they were beaten, it has been a little over the top at points.

Bent, an Arsenal fan even though he played for Spurs, is clearly not having any of it.