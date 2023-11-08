James Maddison gets into Instagram spat with Chelsea legend after Tottenham defeat

Tottenham playmaker James Maddison was involved in a bit of an Instagram spat with Chelsea legend John Terry after Monday night’s crazy game in the Premier League saw the Blues thrash Spurs 4-1.

Tottenham will feel they were the better team for much of the game, only for Chelsea to capitalise once the home side went down to nine men and continued to play an adventurous high line late on, which saw them picked off in the dying moments by some clinical finishing from Nicolas Jackson.

Former CFC captain Terry certainly enjoyed the result, and posted a video of himself celebrating afterwards on his Instagram page, with Maddison clearly taking issue as he responded by asking the former England international if he’d actually watched the game when it was 11 vs 11 earlier on…

Terry jokingly replied that Maddison will get used to it, which presumably means he expects him to get used to being on the losing side for Spurs against Chelsea.

This unsurprisingly got a lot of likes, with Maddison perhaps left looking a bit silly for allowing himself to be wound up by Terry in the first place.