Video: ‘Be a great fit’ – Darren Bent tips classy manager to replace Moyes at West Ham

Even though David Moyes took West Ham to their first major silverware in 43 years last season, the Scot still appears to be a manager that could be on the way out of the club however the current season ends up.

TalkSPORT’s Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent were chewing over Moyes’ situation with fans of the club, and clearly wondering why they’d want Moyes out of the club in the first place.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool jostling for position as they attempt to sign former Leeds United hero Aston Villa line up move to sign powerhouse with 192 Premier League appearances James Maddison gets into Instagram spat with Chelsea legend after Tottenham defeat

His finishes of sixth, seventh and 14th in the Premier League, the last one coming in the same season as the Europa Conference League win, surely afforded him the courtesy of more time the broadcasters argued.

Bent then made the suggestion of Graham Potter taking the helm at the London Stadium, saying: “I think Potter would be a great fit. With the players they’ve got, he would be an absolutely unbelievable fit.”

Pictures from talkSPORT