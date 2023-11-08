Video: Bukayo Saka brilliantly turns Sevilla star inside out to give Arsenal 2-0 lead

Arsenal have moved into a 2-0 lead in their Champions League match with Sevilla courtesy of some Bukayo Saka brilliance.

The Gunners took the lead in the first half through a Leandro Trossard goal and have been comfortable throughout the whole match.

That is now showing on the scoreline as Saka scored a brilliant goal to make it 2-0 as the winger turned his opponent inside out before finishing clinically.

This should give Mikel Arteta’s side all three points and put them on the brink of qualifying for the Last 16.

That is quality from Bukayo Saka. He doubles the lead for Arsenal.