Video: Man United fumble lead again as Copenhagen stunningly comeback to beat Ten Hag’s men

Copenhagen have produced a second comeback in their Champions League clash to defeat Man United 4-3 in a crazy match in Denmark. 

The Red Devils were in complete control of the game at one point as a brace from Rasmus Hojlund gave Erik ten Hag’s side a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into added time of the first 45 minutes.

However, the drama started when Marcus Rashford got himself sent off and that caused the match to swing around in the hosts’ favour.

Copenhagen scored two goals in added time of the first half to level the match but the ten men of Man United retook the lead in the second from a controversial penalty as Bruno Fernandes converted the spot kick.

In a stunning turn of events, Copenhagen scored two late goals to win the match 4-3, putting Erik ten Hag and Man United on the brink of exiting the Champions League this season.

