Video: Rasmus Hojlund haunting former club as Man United striker grabs Champions League brace

Man United are in control of their Champions League clash with Copenhagen in Denmark thanks to the goals of Rasmus Hojlund.

Erik ten Hag needs a win tonight and his side got off to the perfect start within three minutes as Hojlund latched onto a Scott McTominay cross to make it 1-0.

25 minutes later, the striker completed his brace as the 20-year-old tapped into an empty net following a Man United counter-attack to make it 2-0 and put the Manchester club in a great position to take home all three points.

Hojlund’s second goal of the night ???pic.twitter.com/zOVIe3ucs4 — Nate (@NateeUP) November 8, 2023

Rasmus Højlund bags a brace! His FIFTH Champions League goal. ? pic.twitter.com/OqKXwAIeOC — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 8, 2023

