Video: Real Sociedad star will put clubs on alert with stunning Champions League goal

Real Sociedad ran riot against Benfica in the first half of their Champions League clash on Wednesday night as the La Liga club lead 3-0 at the break.

Goals from Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabel and Ander Barrenetxea helped La Real create their huge lead and it was the third of those strikes that stood out.

After 21 minutes, Barrenetxea received the ball on the left, before cutting inside and producing a stunning strike.

The goal will capture interest from clubs around Europe as the winger is having a fine season in a Sociedad shirt.

