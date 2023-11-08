Video: Real Sociedad star will put clubs on alert with stunning Champions League goal

Champions League
Posted by

Real Sociedad ran riot against Benfica in the first half of their Champions League clash on Wednesday night as the La Liga club lead 3-0 at the break. 

Goals from Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabel and Ander Barrenetxea helped La Real create their huge lead and it was the third of those strikes that stood out.

After 21 minutes, Barrenetxea received the ball on the left, before cutting inside and producing a stunning strike.

The goal will capture interest from clubs around Europe as the winger is having a fine season in a Sociedad shirt.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal vs. Sevilla confirmed lineups: Trossard leads Gunners’ attack
Copenhagen vs. Man United confirmed lineups: Rashford returns
Major Crystal Palace star set to sign new contract to keep Premier League’s big six away
More Stories Ander Barrenetxea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.