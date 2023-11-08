Exclusive: “An option for sure” – Fabrizio Romano on West Ham transfer targets & David Moyes’ future

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation at West Ham United ahead of January, and amid some speculation over the future of David Moyes as manager.

West Ham fans will no doubt be a bit concerned by how this season has gone so far, with some good moments but a real lack of consistency from Moyes’ side as they fail to build on the success of their Europa Conference League win last term.

Losing Declan Rice over the summer won’t have helped, but there’s still a good enough squad there for West Ham to be doing better, and it might be that Moyes will soon be under pressure.

For now, however, Romano insists the Scottish tactician seems to be safe, while the east Londoners may also be planning to strengthen up front this January in order to improve things in the second half of the campaign.

“It’s been a slightly inconsistent start to the season from West Ham, and it’s led to some speculation about the future of David Moyes as manager,” Romano said.

“Honestly, though, I’m not aware of changes on Moyes’ situation. It’s still the same. In my opinion he deserves time and also probably some signings in January to help this squad, including one more striker as it looks important for West Ham.

“I’m not yet able to give details on specific targets for West Ham this January, but a new striker is an option for sure. It’s too early to know precisely who they will go for, or if other positions could also be strengthened, as these discussions will likely take place in the next few weeks and during December.”