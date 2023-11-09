Premier League injury list for week 12: Van de Ven and Richarlison woes make it eight out for Tottenham with West Ham at full strength

Welcome to your weekly run down of the injured/suspended players in the Premier League ahead of this weekend’s set of fixtures.
Game week 12 sees Newcastle top the list with 11 players out, whilst West Ham will be at full strength against Nottingham Forest if Kurt Zouma passes a late fitness test.
All information supplied by Premier Injuries.
—
AFC Bournemouth – 6 players out
Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes, Neto, Alex Scott, Darren Randolph
Arsenal – 5 players out
Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Jurrien Timber, Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu
Aston Villa – 3 players out
Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Jacob Ramsey
Brentford – 7 players out
Rico Henry, Aaron Baptiste, Ivan Toney, Kevin Schade, Joshua Dasilva, Mikkel Damsgaard, Shandon Baptiste
Brighton – 5 players out
Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck, Solomon March
Burnley – 4 players out
Lyle Foster, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Aaron Ramsey, Michael Obafemi
Chelsea – 6 players out
Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka
Crystal Palace – 4 players out
James Tomkins, Michael Olise, Dean Henderson, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Everton – 3 players out
Dele Alli, Andre Gomes, Seamus Coleman
Fulham – 2 players out
Issa Diop, Rodrigo Muniz
Liverpool – 5 players out
Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones
Luton Town – 5 players out
Mads Andersen, Dan Potts, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reece Burke, Luke Berry
Manchester City – 4 players out
Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Sergio Gomez
Manchester United – 7 players out
Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Jadon Sancho, Amad Diallo
Newcastle United – 11 players out
Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Javi Manquillo, Matt Targett, Bruno Guimaraes
Nottingham Forest – 5 players out
Callum Hudson-Odoi, Felipe, Divock Origi, Chris Wood, Gonzalo Montiel
Sheffield United – 7 players out
Chris Basham, Rhian Brewster, Gustavo Hamer, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Egan, Tom Davies, Daniel Jebbison
Tottenham Hotspur – 8 players out
Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon, Richarlison, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Alfie Whiteman
West Ham United – 1 players out
Kurt Zouma (late fitness test)
Wolverhampton Wanderers – 3 players out
Jospeh Hodge, Pedro Neto, Hugo Bueno