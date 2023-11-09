Premier League injury list for week 12: Van de Ven and Richarlison woes make it eight out for Tottenham with West Ham at full strength

Welcome to your weekly run down of the injured/suspended players in the Premier League ahead of this weekend’s set of fixtures.

Game week 12 sees Newcastle top the list with 11 players out, whilst West Ham will be at full strength against Nottingham Forest if Kurt Zouma passes a late fitness test.

All information supplied by Premier Injuries.

AFC Bournemouth – 6 players out

Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes, Neto, Alex Scott, Darren Randolph

Arsenal – 5 players out

Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Jurrien Timber, Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Aston Villa – 3 players out

Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Jacob Ramsey

Brentford – 7 players out

Rico Henry, Aaron Baptiste, Ivan Toney, Kevin Schade, Joshua Dasilva, Mikkel Damsgaard, Shandon Baptiste

Brighton – 5 players out

Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck, Solomon March

Burnley – 4 players out

Lyle Foster, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Aaron Ramsey, Michael Obafemi

Chelsea – 6 players out

Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka

Crystal Palace – 4 players out

James Tomkins, Michael Olise, Dean Henderson, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Everton – 3 players out

Dele Alli, Andre Gomes, Seamus Coleman

Fulham – 2 players out

Issa Diop, Rodrigo Muniz

Liverpool – 5 players out

Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones

Luton Town – 5 players out

Mads Andersen, Dan Potts, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reece Burke, Luke Berry

Manchester City – 4 players out

Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Sergio Gomez

Manchester United – 7 players out

Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Jadon Sancho, Amad Diallo

Newcastle United – 11 players out

Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Javi Manquillo, Matt Targett, Bruno Guimaraes

Nottingham Forest – 5 players out

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Felipe, Divock Origi, Chris Wood, Gonzalo Montiel

Sheffield United – 7 players out

Chris Basham, Rhian Brewster, Gustavo Hamer, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Egan, Tom Davies, Daniel Jebbison

Tottenham Hotspur – 8 players out

Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon, Richarlison, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Alfie Whiteman

West Ham United – 1 players out

Kurt Zouma (late fitness test)

Wolverhampton Wanderers – 3 players out

Jospeh Hodge, Pedro Neto, Hugo Bueno