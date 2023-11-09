Arsenal injury update as Saka & Tomiyasu to be assessed while duo push to return vs Burnley

Arsenal have had a difficult season with injuries, and there were two new concerns for Mikel Arteta to contend with after the win over Sevilla in the Champions League last night.

The Gunners won 2-0 against Sevilla thanks to goals from Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka, but there was a worry later in the game as Saka hobbled off.

According to the Evening Standard, the England international is now set to be assessed by Arsenal, as well as Takehiro Tomiyasu, another player who went off against Sevilla.

On top of that, Arsenal were also without Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah in their game yesterday, and the Standard suggests both players are pushing to return to action this weekend when the Gunners take on Burnley.

Arsenal are also without the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey, while summer signing Jurrien Timber has barely played for the club since his summer move from Ajax due to picking up a serious injury on his Premier League debut.

Arsenal fans will hope for some better luck before long because it’s going to be hard enough to compete with Manchester City this season even with a fully fit squad.