“There were opportunities” – 23-year-old reveals Arsenal transfer talks with club officials

Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey has confirmed that some talks took place between his club and Arsenal officials during the summer transfer window.

However, the 23-year-old says there was never any official bid made by the Gunners, so it remains to be seen how interested they really were in bringing the defender to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal ended up signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax, but his long-term injury could now surely mean there’s a chance of bringing in Boey or a similar player who can operate in a number of positions in defence.

Arsenal clearly expressed some interest in Boey if things got as far as club chiefs meeting with their Galatasaray counterparts, but it remains to be seen if they’ll come back in for him again.

For now, Boey has simply confirmed that he’s had opportunities to leave Galatasaray, and this would seemingly include various other Premier League clubs, as well as Arsenal.

”I had contacts with various clubs,” he told French outlet Carre.

“These clubs also contacted Galatasaray. There were opportunities for me to go to the Premier League.

“There were some meetings between Galatasaray administrators and Arsenal officials. There was an interest, but there was no official offer.”