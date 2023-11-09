Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta still considers Thomas Partey a key part of his first-team plans, despite fresh transfer rumours involving Juventus, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The Ghana international has had problems with injuries this season, meaning he’s barely featured for the Gunners, though he’s always been one of the team’s most solid and consistent performers when he has been able to get on the pitch.

It seems Arsenal are not currently thinking about letting Partey go, with Romano addressing new links with Juve, who were also interested in the former Atletico Madrid man during the summer transfer window.

“Juventus were interested in Thomas Partey last summer, but then Arsenal decided to keep him,” Romano said.

“I’m not expecting big movements for Thomas in January, I’m told Juventus want more offensive players in midfield than Thomas.

“And I’m still told Mikel Arteta considers Thomas an important player, despite recent reports from Italy that the Ghana international could look to leave.”

Arsenal fans will surely hope Partey stays and can get back to full fitness as soon as possible, while the team has also suffered with injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Jurrien Timber this season.

If Arteta has a full squad available for the second half of the campaign, this Arsenal side can surely go very far indeed, but if they continue to have these issues it’s going to be a huge uphill challenge to keep up with Manchester City.