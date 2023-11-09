Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling could reportedly be in trouble and facing a potential ban after throwing an object back into the crowd in the Blues’ 4-1 win over Tottenham on Monday night.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side won a thrilling encounter away to Spurs, and it seems things got a little ugly at one point as a missile was thrown from the crowd onto the pitch at some of Chelsea’s players.

Sterling was then spotted throwing this back at the home fans, and the Daily Mail claim that an FA spokesperson has told them the incident is being reviewed.

It remains to be seen if they will definitely decide to take action against Sterling, and if they do it’s not quite clear how severe the punishment would be, but the Mail suggest the former Manchester City man could be facing a ban.

Previous incidents of this nature have seen players like Richarlison, Didier Drogba and Jamie Carragher miss a number of games, so one imagines there’s a serious chance Sterling will end up being hit with a similar punishment here.

Sterling has been an improved performer for Chelsea this season, so they’ll no doubt hope he’s not out for too long or for too many important games.