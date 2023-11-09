EFL Pundit gives his verdict on Leicester City promotion chances

Leicester City have had an impressive start to the Championship campaign this season and many expect them to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The Foxes have won 13 of their first 15 league fixtures this season, but they have recently crashed to a narrow defeat against Leeds United.

EFL pundit David Prutton claims that Leicester are not guaranteed to secure promotion just yet despite their impressive start.

It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back with a strong performance when they take on Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Prutton believes that there is a long way to go in the Championship and the Foxes will have to sustain their form if they want to return to the top flight.