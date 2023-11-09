The latest England squad has been confirmed by manager Gareth Southgate, with Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling once again missing out.

Although Sterling has generally been a regular for the Three Lions down the years, he’s now been out of the last five squads, despite showing a big improvement in form in the Premier League so far this season.

Sterling struggled when he first joined Chelsea from Manchester City, but he’s now surely done enough to earn his place back, especially when Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is in despite having a really poor season.

The squad is full of other familiar faces such as Bukayo Saka, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Maddison, while big names like John Stones and Eddie Nketiah are out due to injury.

Another big name from Chelsea to miss out is Reece James, though he’s only recently returned from a lengthy spell of struggling with injuries.

England are preparing to play games against Malta on the 17th November and North Macedonia on the 20th of November in what will be the final international break until March.