Former Leeds star breaks down on GMB, flooded with support

Former Premier League footballer Chris Kamara has received an abundance of support from fans after he broke down in tears on Good Morning Britain.

The former Leeds United star recently revealed about his battle with apraxia while talking about his health in recent years on the show.

The 65-year-old had his speech impacted by the health condition and he wants the government to increase speech therapy and support people with similar conditions.

Kamara hopes to raise awareness regarding the health condition and he hopes that the government will take steps to minimise the suffering.

Breaking down in tears, Kamara said: “It doesn’t define who you are. I get upset talking about it. I was in denial.”

Kamara has been a successful pundit following his days as a footballer and he was on Good Morning Britain to promote his new book My Unbelievable Life.

The former Leeds star also heaped praise on Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard for his support.