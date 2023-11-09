“I completely understand” – Man City ace is controversial Southgate pick for England

On the day when Gareth Southgate left Raheem Sterling out of the England squad for the fifth call-up running, eyebrows were likely to have been raised at another of his decisions.

The Three Lions manager has, by and large, acquitted himself well during his tenure, bringing a whole different dynamic to the England squad.

However, the fact remains that he still hasn’t won anything, and until he does, he’ll always be judged accordingly. That includes making decisions that on the face of it might appear to be a little controversial.

Though he does have international pedigree, Man City’s Kalvin Phillips has only played 236 minutes in all competitions for his side this season per WhoScored.

If Southgate is going to follow the initial brief when taking the job and that was to pick players on form rather than on reputation, then Phillips clearly doesn’t fall into this bracket because he’s hardly played.

The 53-year-old attempted to explain his decision to the media after the squad announcement was made.

“For any player that’s not playing football, it’s about their careers,” he said (h/t Manchester Evening News).

“England is a consequence of your club, but you also want fulfilment. If you’re in training every day then you want to play.

“He’s (Phillips) playing with world-class players at his club. I completely understand why he’s not getting games.”

Though it’s admirable to keep faith with players that have done the business for you in the past, Phillips needs to thank his lucky stars that he still has an international career given how he’s been cast aside at City.

A January move is almost certain, and at least Southgate then shouldn’t have to justify the player’s inclusion in future squads.