According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Leeds owners 49ers are open to selling Wilfried Gnonto for the right price.

The 20-year-old refused to train with Leeds late in summer transfer window as he was keen on playing top-flight football, but the Yorkshire club blocked any exit on deadline day.

Gnonto has failed to start games consistently this season under Daniel Farke as the German boss prefers Summerville and Daniel James in the wings for Leeds.

The Italy international has started only seven games for Leeds in all competitions this season. He has one goal and one assist so far while also battling an ankle injury which has limited his minutes