Liverpool have been linked with the move for the Brazilian midfielder Andre Trindade in recent months.

The Reds were reportedly keen on signing him during the summer transfer window, but the move did not materialise.

There have been rumours that Liverpool could look to move for him in January, but David Lynch from This is Anfield believes that Liverpool are not planning a January move for the 22-year-old midfielder.

The Fluminense midfielder is expected to move on during the January transfer window and clubs like Fulham and Arsenal are thought to be keeping tabs on him.

The 22-year-old is highly rated in South America and he has a big future ahead of him. Liverpool could certainly use a specialist defensive midfielder like him who can protect the defensive unit and break up opposition attacks.

Liverpool are yet to replace players like Fabinho and they have had to use Alexis Mac Allister in a holding role this season so far. The Argentine international is more suited to an advanced role and signing a quality defensive midfielder will help him operate in his natural role.

Liverpool have been linked with other defensive midfielders as well and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Andre is a prodigious talent and he could develop into a top-class player in the near future. Working under world world-class coach like Jurgen Klopp could help him fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons.