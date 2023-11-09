The last time Manchester United started a season this badly…they were relegated

Manchester United have already suffered nine defeats in all competitions this season, meaning they’ve made their worst start to a campaign since the last time they were actually relegated back in the 1973/74 season.

Man Utd led 2-0 away to FC Copenhagen last night, and despite being pegged back to 2-2, they again led 3-2 with not long left in their Champions League away game.

Remarkably, Copenhagen scored twice late on to win a thrilling encounter 4-3, leaving the Red Devils with a mountain to climb to get out of their Champions League group.

But could it get even worse than that for United? See below as Opta confirm this is the club’s worst start to a season since they last got relegated…

9 – Manchester United have lost as many as nine of their opening 17 matches of a season in all competitions for the first time since 1973-74, which was the last season they were relegated. Hell. pic.twitter.com/s1L59feoRD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2023

This is hugely worrying for Erik ten Hag, who is surely running out of time to turn things around after poor results and performances in recent times.

MUFC may have won the Carabao Cup under Ten Hag last season, but that papered over a few cracks, and it’s looking harder and harder to justify sticking with the Dutch tactician.