Man United players starting to doubt Ten Hag and don’t understand why 30-year-old is not playing

Manchester United’s players are starting to question Erik ten Hag’s methods at the Premier League club as the Red Devils continue to experience a terrible start to their season.

Man United suffered their ninth defeat of the season in Copenhagen on Wednesday night, which has left them bottom of their Champions League group.

This is in addition to being eliminated from the Carabao Cup and sitting eighth in the Premier League having lost five of their opening 11 matches.

The last time United tasted defeat in nine of their opening 17 games in all competitions was in the famous 1973-74 season, when Tommy Docherty’s team were sensationally relegated and it is being reported that Man United players are beginning to doubt their manager.

According to inews, several players have started to doubt Ten Hag but the Dutch coach has not lost the dressing room as the overall feeling is of support for a manager having to work in such difficult conditions.

Many sympathise with the Dutch coach, as he has had to cope with injuries to pivotal players, takeover uncertainty, and being on the wrong end of refereeing decisions – and unless results somehow get even worse, his position is safe until uncertainty over the club’s ownership is resolved.

However, several players are struggling to understand why Ten Hag insists on picking 35-year-old Jonny Evans over four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane for “tactical reasons”.

Varane did not start against Fulham at the weekend and in Copenhagen on Wednesday night – two crucial games for Man United at this moment in time.

Ten Hag’s refusal to back down on Jadon Sancho’s exile, when other forwards’ form has fallen off a cliff, has not been universally popular either.

The 53-year-old has a huge few weeks ahead of him after the international break and if results don’t pick up, Man United may need a new manager for Christmas.