Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is not necessarily looking set to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

Varane was a target for Saudi Pro League clubs during the summer, according to Romano, but he’s not aware of anything changing recently following fresh speculation over the Frenchman’s future, and with the former Real Madrid man not seeing much playing time at the moment.

Despite his quality and experience at the highest level, Varane has failed to start games for Man Utd recently, and Romano admits he feels the 30-year-old deserves the chance to play more regularly.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Varane is looking to leave, with Romano insisting he didn’t even negotiate a potential exit amid Saudi interest in the summer, so it may still be that his preference will be to stay with his current club for a bit longer.

“Raphael Varane has been linked with Saudi clubs, but my understanding is that there is nothing ongoing right now,” Romano said.

“There was interest from the Saudi Pro League during the summer, but it was not even a negotiation as he wanted to stay at Manchester United.

“Despite not playing as much at the moment, I’m not hearing that anything has changed. Of course, in my view, he deserves to play more, but let’s see if that will change soon.

“For now, I’m not aware of any developments with Saudi clubs or any other possible move this January.”