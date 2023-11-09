Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names two ideal transfer destinations for Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has told Jadon Sancho that he should leave Manchester United for a club in Germany or Italy this January.

The England international has struggled at Man Utd despite previously looking like a superb young talent during his time at former club Borussia Dortmund, and Romano has discussed the latest on his future in today’s edition of his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Red Devils fans will no doubt be disappointed with how things have gone for Sancho, but it looks highly likely that it will be time for the club and the player to part ways this winter.

Although it’s not yet clear where Sancho will be ending up, Romano has stated his belief that the 23-year-old would do well to leave United for either the Bundesliga or Serie A to revive his career.

“There’s also still nothing happening with Jadon Sancho, even if he is likely to leave Old Trafford this January,” Romano said.

“I have no updates on specific clubs as of now, it’s too early, though my personal feeling is that he would benefit from a move abroad to try to get his career back on track. I think Sancho could be perfect for Italian and German clubs, he needs that kind of league to be back on track.

“Still, I don’t like making guesses about a player’s future, so we’ll have to wait a few more weeks, and then it should become clearer what the next step for Sancho will be.”

Sancho certainly benefited from moving abroad when he was a youngster, so he might do well to take Romano’s advice on board here.