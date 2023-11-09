Leeds United player Sonny Perkins joined Oxford United on loan in order to secure regular gametime.

Oxford manager Craig Short has now revealed that the 19-year-old is struggling with a lack of confidence because he has not been a regular starter for his new club.

“Sonny tired at the end but it was nice for him to get a goal. I’m sure he’s lacking a bit of confidence as he’ll have been expecting to play.”

The Leeds United player has endured a difficult start to life at Oxford and he has been left out of the matchday squads quite a few times. The 19-year-old has played just three minutes of league football and it remains to be seen whether he can get his career back on track with regular football in League One.

The 19-year-old recently scored his first goal for the club during the 5-0 win over Chelsea under 21s in the EFL trophy on Tuesday night. The goal will have given him an immense confidence boost and he will look to string together a series of starts for Oxford in the coming weeks now.