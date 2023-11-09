Rasmus Hojlund’s impressive performance for Manchester United against FC Copenhagen, which included a brace, was overshadowed by Marcus Rashford’s red card and the team’s subsequent defeat.

Hojlund’s achievement of scoring five goals in his first four Champions League games for the club is a historic feat, surpassing any player’s start in the competition for Manchester United.

Despite his success in Europe, former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke emphasised the importance of Hojlund carrying his European form into the Premier League.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast Yorke stated: “As a striker, you’re always going to be judged on the number of goals so it’s fantastic for him. You’re always going to need a striker who should be getting you anywhere in the region of 20-25 goals. “He’s got off to a decent start although I still think he struggles with the Premier League, maybe the demands of the game. It’s different to the Champions League, where it’s a little bit more tactical and you can play at a slightly slower pace.”

In the Premier League the 20-year-old is yet to find the back of the net in eight appearances, which includes seven starts. In those appearances he’s racked up six big chances missed.